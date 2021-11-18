Multi-county chase ends just south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase that started in Wabaunsee County and crossed into Shawnee County ended Thursday morning just south of Topeka.

Two people were reported to have been taken into custody when the chase came to an end around 8:35 a.m. Thursday near S.W. 49th and Burlingame Road.

Officers from the Wabaunsee County and Shawnee County sheriff’s offices, in addition to the Kansas Patrol, responded to the incident.

A maroon Subaru with Illinois license plates ended up on its wheels facing north in the west ditch of S.W. Burlingame Road.

The car appeared to be badly damaged and its tires shredded when it came to a stop.

No injuries were reported.

