MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

Judge Bruce Schroeder said a man who was detained for allegedly following a jury bus had...
Judge Bruce Schroeder said a man who was detained for allegedly following a jury bus had claimed to be working for MSNBC.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC.

NBC News said the man was a freelancer who never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations and never intended to photograph them.

The jurors are anonymous by order of the court.

Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Schroeder said the matter is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

