Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of cattle thefts along K4

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned residents of ongoing cattle thefts along K4 Highway and has asked residents to keep an eye out.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has gotten two reports this past week about livestock thefts. In both cases, it said cattle were stolen from properties along K4 Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said one of the thefts happened near Latimer while the other happened near Dwight. It said the cattle thieves most likely commit the crimes during the overnight hours.

If anyone thinks livestock has been stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said to report it immediately as timely reporting is crucial to the success of the investigation. It said to try not to disturb any tire tracks or footprints that have been made visible.

The Sheriff’s Office said livestock thefts can also be reported to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health, Brands Program, which will also require a completed and submitted stray/stolen report. To contact the Division of Animal Health, Brands Program, email kda.brands@ks.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office said it strongly encourages residents to report suspicious activity and asks that residents pay extra close attention to their properties and surrounding areas and try to talk to neighbors and other producers often.

