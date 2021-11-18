Advertisement

Man paying Kansas toll falls out of vehicle, runs over his own legs


By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man attempting to pay his toll at a toll booth in Sedgwick County had his legs run over by his vehicle after he leaned too far and fell out.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to the incident just after noon on Wednesday.

They said Nicky Thomas, 74, of Canadian, Texas was stopped at a toll booth with his door open and leaned out to pay the toll. Authorities said he fell out of his SUV and it drove over both of his legs and kept going.

The unoccupied SUV hit a KTAG arm and a concrete barrier before crossing oncoming traffic and stopping in an embankment next to the road.

Authorities said Thomas suffered only minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

