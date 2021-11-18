Man arrested after threatening officers with an axe and stick

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested Wednesday night after he threatened officers with an axe and stick.

Topeka Police were called to SE 25th and SE Indiana around 9:40 p.m. on a man walking in the middle of the street trying to hit vehicles with a stick.

A caller told police the man, identified as Edward Thurman, 44, was in the backyard of a home at 2401 SE Indiana. Officers said Thurman was holding a stick in one hand and an axe in the other.

Police said he started walking towards the officers swinging the axe in the air and then threw the stick at an officer getting out of a patrol car, who had arrived to assist with the arrest. Thurman missed the officer and police were able to take him into custody using “less than lethal” ammunition.

He was then taken to the hospital. After he was medically cleared, Thurman was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers facing six counts, Interference, and Pedestrian on the Roadway.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

