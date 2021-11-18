Advertisement

Lawrence boasts Kansas’s top new Airbnb Host ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Neil, Airbnb Host of Ashbury Townhome in Lawrence is voted the best new Airbnb Host in Kansas...
Neil, Airbnb Host of Ashbury Townhome in Lawrence is voted the best new Airbnb Host in Kansas on Nov. 18, 2021.(Airbnb)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Lawrence man gets to boast the title of top new Airbnb Host in Kansas ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airbnb says the top new Airbnb Host in the Sunflower State, Neil who hosts the Ashbury Townhome in Lawrence.

The designation comes after a wider report highlighted the top new Host in each state. Requirements included becoming an Airbnb Host in 2021, having the most guest check-ins and already achieving a Superhost status on the platform.

Airbnb said Neil’s listing has almost 80 reviews and has maintained a 4.96 rating as a Superhost after starting just this year. He joins various other first-time Hosts in Kansas who have gained valuable additional income from the app.

In fact, Airbnb said between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new Hosts in Kansas with only one listing have earned a combined $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
KDHE's Nov. 17, 2021 update showed 152 active COVID clusters in the state.
Kansas records 6th COVID-related child death, uptick in school-based clusters

Latest News

Council Grove Junior-Senior High School (Courtesy: Santa Fe National Historic Trail Facebook...
Security measures heightened at Council Grove Junior-Senior High School following student threat
FILE - Thanksgiving this year poses unique challenges – quarantine, travel restrictions, should...
KDHE encourages Kansans to keep holiday celebrations COVID-safe
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman’s arrest
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike