Lawrence boasts Kansas’s top new Airbnb Host ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Lawrence man gets to boast the title of top new Airbnb Host in Kansas ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airbnb says the top new Airbnb Host in the Sunflower State, Neil who hosts the Ashbury Townhome in Lawrence.

The designation comes after a wider report highlighted the top new Host in each state. Requirements included becoming an Airbnb Host in 2021, having the most guest check-ins and already achieving a Superhost status on the platform.

Airbnb said Neil’s listing has almost 80 reviews and has maintained a 4.96 rating as a Superhost after starting just this year. He joins various other first-time Hosts in Kansas who have gained valuable additional income from the app.

In fact, Airbnb said between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new Hosts in Kansas with only one listing have earned a combined $1 million.

