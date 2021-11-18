KDHE encourages Kansans to keep holiday celebrations COVID-safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many Kansans prepare for the holidays, the KDHE has encouraged them to keep celebrations COVID-safe.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it encourages residents to celebrate the upcoming holidays safely. No matter what type of celebration is planned, it said it is important to know what COVID-19 precautions to take in order to protect the community this season.

In order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following:

Get vaccinated. The CDC said the best way to protect yourself from the virus is to get fully vaccinated. It said getting vaccinated also helps protect others around you, including those not yet eligible for a vaccine, like young children.

Get tested. The CDC said even if someone does not show symptoms of the virus, they can still spread the virus. It said to protect loved ones, you should get tested for COVID-19 before spending the holidays with them.

Wear a mask. According to the CDC, if not fully vaccinated, it is recommended to wear a well-fitting mask over noses and mouths in public indoor settings. It said in communities with substantial to high transmission rates, wearing a mask is recommended in indoor settings even if fully vaccinated. If someone celebrating with your loved ones has a weakened immune system, if someone is at an increased risk for severe disease, or if someone is unvaccinated, they may choose to wear a mask while gathering as an added precaution.

Take travel precautions. The CDC said it is recommended to delay travel until you are fully vaccinated, but whether you are fully vaccinated or not, it is important to know the travel recommendations and restrictions before your trip. For information about domestic and international travel guidelines for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, click The CDC said it is recommended to delay travel until you are fully vaccinated, but whether you are fully vaccinated or not, it is important to know the travel recommendations and restrictions before your trip. For information about domestic and international travel guidelines for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, click HERE

“With the holidays fast approaching, we want to encourage all Kansans to prioritize their health and safety this season,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “It is important to take the steps that we can and do our part to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. During the upcoming holidays, we hope you can create new, happy memories while protecting yourselves and your loved ones.”

To help keep the community safe this holiday season, the KDHE said to get tested regularly. To find a free testing location near you, click HERE.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, who is eligible, or to schedule an appointment, click HERE.

“Have a happy and safe holiday season,” said the Department.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.