KDHE Dr. Norman agrees with Gov. Kelly’s decision to allow all fully vaccinated Kansans to get booster

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly said anyone in Kansas at least 18 years old, who got the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines 6 months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago, qualify for a booster shot. KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said, “It’s the best tool in our tool kit for stemming the tide of this pandemic,”

This decision puts the state of Kansas ahead of federal health officials with the CDC planning to discuss whether all adults should be eligible to receive a booster shot Friday.

Kelly wrote in a statement expanding access to boosters will help put an end to this deadly pandemic. She urges everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster.

“It’s not meant to preempt the FDA and CDC, obviously these are approved or emergency authorized products. It’s not like there’s any controversy behind it. Many states are doing it. Kansas is not alone and I think you’ll see very quickly the cascading of the rest of the states as well,” said Norman.

Kelly’s office said assessment of risk to get the booster has to be self-determined by the patient. Those factors include working with or living with someone who works with the public, and/or living in high transmission areas among other factors.

Norman said it’s vital to stop the trends he sees in other states now -- as winter approaches.

“We’re seeing there are more infections as people go inside. Colorado, our neighbor to the west, is having similar things. So it’s really a great time and I think it’s a really smart decision because there’s no benefit in postponing and there’s ample evidence that doing the boosting now makes a lot of sense.”

He said he heard on a call with federal partners about 1/3 to 2/3 of the breakthrough cases we see in the country could have been avoided with a booster.

“Immunity in any form is great. Natural immunity for those that survive the illness is good. It can always be done better with vaccination. And vaccination-induced immunity is good as well and it can be improved by boosters.”

To find a vaccine site near you visit the 13 NEWS COVID-19 Resources page.

