Kansas State uses quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64

Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack each scored 15 points, both hitting three 3-pointers, and Kansas State used a quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64 on Wednesday night.

Mark Smith and Marquis Nowell both added 11 points for Kansas State (2-0).

The Wildcats were up 15-2 less than five minutes into the game and had a late 18-3 run in the first half to go up by 21 before settling for a 42-26 lead at the break.

The Mavericks had a 10-0 run in the middle of the second half to get within 12 but Kansas State settled down and three of its next four baskets were 3-pointers. The Wildcats had four 3-pointers in the 16-3 run that made it 77-51 with less than five minutes to go.

Omaha (1-2) scored the last 10 points of the game.

Kansas State shot 53% for the game and had a 41-29 rebounding advantage but also had 16 turnovers.

Kyle Luedtke hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who shot better from distance 41% (11 of 27) than from inside the arc 31% (12 of 39).

