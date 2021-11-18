Kansas sees jump in school-based COVID-19 clusters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas schools say they’re doing their best to keep cases under control and kids in classrooms.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports more than three thousand new COVID cases since Monday.

With community transmission high, the virus is making its way into classrooms.

“The clusters that we have going on now are almost exclusively in schools, athletic teams, and to a degree nursing facilities,” said the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

KDHE reports 54 K-12 school-based COVID clusters this week account for nearly 700 cases.

One of the schools on the exposure list, Jefferson West Elementary had several cases in a single classroom.

“Last week, we sent out two different notices to parents that said there’s a likely hood that your child came in contact with someone who had a positive case,” said USD 340 Superintendent Pat Happer. “The kids in the particular classroom stay in their room for lunch and when they go to recess try and keep amongst themselves and try not too co-mingle with the other kids.”

USD 340 Superintendent Pat Happer says the district continues practicing COVID-19 protocols as well as their test to learn, test to play program.

He says the district does not currently have a plan for a mass vaccination drive, but if parents express interest, they will work with the health department to offer it.

KDHE Secretary, Doctor Lee Norman continues to urge vaccination and says the department is excited for how many schools, churches, and local organizations have reached out for more information about setting up a clinic.

“Kids are embracing these things because they listen to what the conversations are, they’re not ignoring what goes on around them and we see so many kids that get vaccinated that say ‘thank you so much I’m relieved to be vaccinated from this.”

Stormont will be hold a vaccination clinic for five- eleven-year-olds from 1-6 on Thursday at their pediatric clinic off Gage.

