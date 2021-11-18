Advertisement

Kansas organizations receive grants to promote COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

FILE
FILE(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grant funding to help organizations promote the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved populations has been awarded to 10 Kansas organizations.

To reaffirm her administration’s support for local organizations who work to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly says the first round of Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grants funding has been awarded.

“The first round of PAVE grant funds will help our local organizations support their communities to beat this virus once and for all,” said Gov. Kelly. “Local organizations know their constituents the best, and my administration is committed to supporting their efforts to increase vaccinations, keep our businesses open, and ensure every Kansan stays safe and healthy.”

Gov. Kelly said the program is specifically dedicated to reaching high-risk communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including underserved populations like racial and ethnic minorities and rural communities. She said the 10 organizations that will receive the funds will reach communities throughout the state to help increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Kansas Governor said the organizations will use the funds to provide COVID-19 vaccine education and resources to Hispanic and Black populations, limited English speaking persons, older adults, long-term care facilities, foster parents, single mothers, those with disabilities, schools and rural communities.

Gov. Kelly said the grants will also fund transportation to vaccination sites and social media messaging and radio ads about the importance of vaccination.

Gov. Kelly said the first round of grant recipients are as follows:

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
GrahamKansas Black Farmers Association - https://www.kansasblackfarmers.org/$10,000
JohnsonAll Services Home Health Care - https://allserviceshhc.com/$10,000
LyonTFI Family Services - https://tfifamily.org/$4,066
MorrisWonderful Works Deliverance Center COGIC - https://www.wwdccogic.org/$9,300
RenoPretty Prairie United Methodist Church - http://www.prettyprairieumc.org/$9,472
SedgwickComfortCare Homes - https://comfortcarehomes.com/$8,000
SedgwickGraceMed Health Clinic, Inc. - https://gracemed.org/$10,000
SedgwickGuadalupe Clinic - https://guadalupeclinic.org/$10,000
ShawneeSheltered Living, Inc. - https://www.slitopeka.org/$6,575
WyandotteKansas City, KS Public Schools USD 500 - https://kckps.org/$8,045
Total Grants Awarded $85,458

Gov. Kelly said applications can be submitted for consideration in the next round of funding to PAVE@ks.gov until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information, to download an application and to apply, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

Shawnee Co. COVID score 11-18
Coronavirus cases trend up in Shawnee Co.
FILE - Thanksgiving this year poses unique challenges – quarantine, travel restrictions, should...
KDHE encourages Kansans to keep holiday celebrations COVID-safe
More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
FILE - Group B headed back to school for their first day in person since March
USD 383 keeps mask requirement for lower grade levels