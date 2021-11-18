Kansas organizations receive grants to promote COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grant funding to help organizations promote the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved populations has been awarded to 10 Kansas organizations.

To reaffirm her administration’s support for local organizations who work to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly says the first round of Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grants funding has been awarded.

“The first round of PAVE grant funds will help our local organizations support their communities to beat this virus once and for all,” said Gov. Kelly. “Local organizations know their constituents the best, and my administration is committed to supporting their efforts to increase vaccinations, keep our businesses open, and ensure every Kansan stays safe and healthy.”

Gov. Kelly said the program is specifically dedicated to reaching high-risk communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including underserved populations like racial and ethnic minorities and rural communities. She said the 10 organizations that will receive the funds will reach communities throughout the state to help increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Kansas Governor said the organizations will use the funds to provide COVID-19 vaccine education and resources to Hispanic and Black populations, limited English speaking persons, older adults, long-term care facilities, foster parents, single mothers, those with disabilities, schools and rural communities.

Gov. Kelly said the grants will also fund transportation to vaccination sites and social media messaging and radio ads about the importance of vaccination.

Gov. Kelly said the first round of grant recipients are as follows:

County Organization Name Grant Award Graham Kansas Black Farmers Association - https://www.kansasblackfarmers.org/ $10,000 Johnson All Services Home Health Care - https://allserviceshhc.com/ $10,000 Lyon TFI Family Services - https://tfifamily.org/ $4,066 Morris Wonderful Works Deliverance Center COGIC - https://www.wwdccogic.org/ $9,300 Reno Pretty Prairie United Methodist Church - http://www.prettyprairieumc.org/ $9,472 Sedgwick ComfortCare Homes - https://comfortcarehomes.com/ $8,000 Sedgwick GraceMed Health Clinic, Inc. - https://gracemed.org/ $10,000 Sedgwick Guadalupe Clinic - https://guadalupeclinic.org/ $10,000 Shawnee Sheltered Living, Inc. - https://www.slitopeka.org/ $6,575 Wyandotte Kansas City, KS Public Schools USD 500 - https://kckps.org/ $8,045 Total Grants Awarded $85,458

Gov. Kelly said applications can be submitted for consideration in the next round of funding to PAVE@ks.gov until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information, to download an application and to apply, click HERE.

