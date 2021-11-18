K-State’s Vaughn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State sophomore running back has been named an award semifinalist for the second time in as many days.

One day after being chosen as a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, Vaughn was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Vaughn is one of 16 players in the nation up for the award.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes to the top offensive player who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity. The nominee must also either be born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School, and played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

This is the Round Rock, Texas-native’s second-straight year as a semifinalist for the award. Finalists will be announced Dec. 14; the winner will be named at an award banquet in Tyler, Texas Jan. 12.

The Wildcats welcome No. 11 Baylor this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for Senior Day.

