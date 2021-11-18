Hush named interim president of Emporia State University

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A graduate of Emporia State University has been named interim president of his alma mater.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday announced that Ken Hush has been selected as the interim president of ESU.

According to KVOE Radio, Hush is an Emporia native.

A 1995 inductee into the ESU Hall of Honor, Hush has served in leadership positions in higher education. He previously served as the chairman of the ESU Foundation and also was a member of the Wichita State Board of Trustees.

KVOE says Hush also was a driving force in bringing the Kossover Family Tennis Complex to completion earlier this year.

In a news release, Hush stated, “I am honored and humbled to be the interim president of the university from which I graduated in the community in which I grew up.”

Kansas Board of Regents chairwoman Cheryl Harison-Lee said Hush “possesses a passion for Emporia State and brings extensive leadership experience to the role of interim president.”

KVOE says the Board of Regents also announced a “confidential search process” will be launched to select the university’s next president.

Hush takes over for ESU Provost George Arasimowicz, who was serving as acting president following the resignation of Allison Garrett in October.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.