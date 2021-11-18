GRAPHIC: Wichita dog found emaciated, dehydrated, missing half its tongue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An animal rescue group in Wichita is calling one dog’s journey from being chained outside a home for weeks one of the worse cases of animal abuse and neglect it has ever seen.

Those who work with Beauties & Beasts say they didn’t think Chevelle would survive another night when he was rescued from a home in late October. Now, the non-profit organization says he is at a local veterinary hospital fighting for his life.

“He was chained, he didn’t have access to water,” said Beauties & Beasts board member and volunteer Jennifer Sanders. “He smelled horrible, the volunteer who transported him said it’s a smell she’ll never forget. and what they discovered is he’s missing a large percentage of his tongue. and that tissue had already become very infected and necrotic.”

Chevelle was sent to Kansas State University to try and determine what was causing the necrosis. When his condition started to deteriorate, volunteers drove him up to Colorado State University to seek further help.

“We were told early on that his chance of survival was pretty low but he kept fighting. and as long as they keep fighting, we’ll keep fighting with them,” said Sanders.

Chevelle is now being called a miracle as he continues to fight and get better. He’s received major recognition online and help from across the country.

“So this came from Michigan, and we just received this for Chevelle, we’re going to be so excited when he comes home to give this to him,” said Sanders. “It’s amazing the outpour of support we’ve received and we’re able to continue his care.”

Sanders says Chevelle will be the most expensive case Beauties & Beasts has ever taken on, but she says to see him continue to get better is worth every penny.

“His world’s going to change. He will know love, he will have care and he will always be taken care of from this day forward,” Sanders said.

If you would like to help Beauties & Beasts cover some of Chevelle’s medical costs - or that of any other animal, you can make a donation on the Beauties & Beasts website, PayPal or by mailing it to: Beauties & Beasts, 136 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211.

Chevelle ❤️🙏🏻😀 The moment we have all been waiting for… Yesterday was another WIN! The wounds are starting to HEAL,... Posted by Beauties and Beasts, Inc. on Saturday, November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.