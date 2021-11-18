Boy, 5, struck and killed Wednesday in front of Liberal school

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5-year-old boy died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Liberal in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at 602 Hickory Ave., in front of Prairie View Elementary School.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck was northbound on Warren Street when it made a left-hand turn onto Hickory Avenue.

As the truck made the turn, it struck a child in the crosswalk.

The child, identified as Nathaniel Garro Rivera, was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, Lizeth Michelle Hernandez-Ibarra, 25, of Liberal, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hernandez-Ibarra was wearing a seat belt.

