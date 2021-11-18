Advertisement

Boy, 5, struck and killed Wednesday in front of Liberal school

A 5-year-old boy died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Liberal in...
A 5-year-old boy died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Liberal in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5-year-old boy died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Liberal in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at 602 Hickory Ave., in front of Prairie View Elementary School.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck was northbound on Warren Street when it made a left-hand turn onto Hickory Avenue.

As the truck made the turn, it struck a child in the crosswalk.

The child, identified as Nathaniel Garro Rivera, was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, Lizeth Michelle Hernandez-Ibarra, 25, of Liberal, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hernandez-Ibarra was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Topeka authorities responding to fatal wreck
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
KDHE's Nov. 17, 2021 update showed 152 active COVID clusters in the state.
Kansas records 6th COVID-related child death, uptick in school-based clusters

Latest News

FILE - An "almost" total lunar eclipse will occur Friday, November 19th.
Almost Total Lunar Eclipse - 2021
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Gradual warming trend through Saturday. Watch video for a look at next week's national travel...
Sunny but cool
USD 383 to continue conversation over possible name change