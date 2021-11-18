Advertisement

After throwing ex’s dog into river, Leavenworth man convicted of animal cruelty

Davion Simpson is convicted of animal cruelty on Nov. 17, 2021, after he threw his...
Davion Simpson is convicted of animal cruelty on Nov. 17, 2021, after he threw his ex-girlfriend's dog into the Missouri River in July.(KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who was caught throwing his ex-girlfriend’s dog into the Missouri River was convicted of animal cruelty on Wednesday.

KCTV5 reports Davion Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 17, for throwing a dog caged into a kennel in the river at Riverfront Park in July 2021.

Two bystanders were able to rescue the dog before it drowned.

Court documents indicate Simpson’s relationship had recently ended and he texted a friend of his ex-girlfriend’s to say her dog was “gone.”

Simpson was convicted for animal cruelty and could face probation and mandatory jail time. Sentencing has been set for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

