Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman’s arrest

Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court records obtained by 13 NEWS detail an alleged drunken outburst that led to the arrest of a former Topeka City Councilman.

Brendan Roy Jensen was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, September 13, 2021 for domestic battery, criminal damage and criminal restraint.

He was released on bail the same day.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident leading up to Jensen’s arrest happened around 1 a.m. on September, 5, 2021 at the home Jensen shared with his wife.

The document states that Jensen’s wife reported the incident in-person on September 8, 2021 at the Topeka Police Department.

Mrs. Jensen told the officer working the front desk that her husband returned home from a night of drinking. The document states that Jensen started yelling at his wife upon hearing the couple’s child crying in his room, accusing her of doing a “lousy job” of putting their son to bed and asking her “why he always cries.”

Mrs. Jensen then alleges Brendan violently grabbed her, nearly ripping her shirt off while she was lying in bed.

The affidavit states that Mrs. Jensen left her bedroom in an attempt to escape her husband, entering a room she called the “library” and closed two “barn style” doors behind her. Mrs. Jensen then states that Brendan damaged, then ripped the rolling hinged doors off the hinges to gain access to the room.

Mrs. Jensen told police that her husband also broke her iPhone 11, pushed her down near a stairwell, broke a long body length glass mirror, and violently shook her.

While filing the report, Mrs. Jensen showed the officer bruises that appeared to be from “fingers pressed deeply into her skin” on both arms, a scratch on the right side of her lower neck or upper chest, and also indicated she had a bruise on her lower back.

A Topeka Police Dept. detective made contact with Brendan Jensen Sept. 13, 2021 at his home and the former councilman was booked into custody the same day.

Jensen was elected to represent Topeka Council District 6 in April of 2015 and served one term which ended in January 2020.

According to Shawnee County court records, a Criminal Docket for Brendan Roy Jensen is scheduled for December 15, 2021 at 9 a.m.

