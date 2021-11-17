Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News has learned a youth basketball coach was among 16 people arrested last week during a human trafficking sting. Investigators say 37-year-old Antonio Smith contacted an undercover police officer and attempted to recruit the officer to work for him as a prostitute. Officers arrested Smith shortly after.

The sting is reigniting a conversation about human trafficking in Wichita.

“There is still a big misconception that this kind of thing doesn’t happen in Wichita, or if it does, people’s idea of how it happens is something wrong,” said ICT SOS Director Jennifer White.

ICT SOS is a human trafficking advocacy group, giving new insight into the problem in Wichita.

“A lot of times it is somebody that the victim knows,” White said. “...We see trafficking happening within families, or it’s somebody that is building a relationship with somebody for that purpose.”

After police arrested a youth basketball coach in the recent sting, White warns parents what to look out for.

“They don’t realize how common it is because the picture they have in their head is the very uncommon picture of how it happens,” White said. “So, in the 10 years I’ve been involved in this work in Wichita, I don’t know of a confirmed case where a kid was kidnapped out of a parking lot in broad daylight in front of other people and you know, taken and sold into a trafficking ring. We see 50 to 60 cases, on average, every year of kids that get caught up with the wrong person online or get into a relationship with somebody that then exploits them. So, when you understand the broader picture of human trafficking and all the different ways that it happens, it makes sense that it’s more common than people think.”

A top recruiting tool for sex traffickers is the internet. With children spending hours online every day, experts encourage parents to start a conversation to keep them safe. She said websites to look out for include gaming sites or social media sites, “anything where you can private message somebody.”

White said ICT SOS has an app you can download that includes numerous resources for parents to easily report concerns to police. It also includes services and organizations that victims may need.

