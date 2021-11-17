Women business owners are learning beyond limits

Advertisement

By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women business owners are trying to learn beyond all limits.

The Kansas Chamber held its annual Women in Business Conference at the Topeka Country Club on Tuesday.

The event featured three speakers focused on dreaming big, strategies to remain resilient in the workplace, and how to improve imposter syndrome.

One attendee says this event offers women a recipe for success, ”remembering why we’re doing what we’re doing and like I said, filling up my tank and feeling good about it, picking up the ball and so now lets get to the fun again like we survived, lets have a good time, lets feel the sun and success again and that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Amber Nickle, owner of Pawsh Wash said.

“own your own greatness, to question why those limits are event there, their going to walk away changed and challenged,” Muareen Zappala, speaker of the event.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Beyond All Limits.”

