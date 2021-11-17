Wednesday forecast: More seasonal today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you enjoyed the 70s we had the past two days because we won’t be anywhere close to the mild conditions to round out the work week. In fact Saturday looks to be the warmest day with highs around 60°.

The main uncertainty in the next 8 days will be cloud cover especially this weekend but even at times next week. Temperature wise, confidence levels are high in the overall trend from the 8 day just a matter of cloud cover having an impact on lows and highs.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph. There is an extreme fire danger threat from Manhattan west so outdoor burning or any activities that may cause a spark should be avoided.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. WInds NW/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds W/NW 5-15 mph.

Another night of sub-freezing temperatures are expected Thursday night with highs slightly warmer on Friday in the low-mid 50s.

Upper 50s to even low 60s are possible Saturday before a cold front which will come through dry will cool highs down in the low-mid 50s on Sunday.

There remains uncertainty next week on temperatures: One model is indicating a brief warm-up Tuesday before a cold front pushes through Wednesday while the other model has temperatures more consistent (which is more of what the 8 day reflects).

Still looking at most of the country ideal for traveling on Wednesday before Thanksgiving however the northeast and northwest specifically will need to be monitored. If you sticking around northeast KS on Thanksgiving, there remains uncertainty in the models on whether highs may be closer to 50° or low 40s.

Taking Action:

Strong winds and low relative humidity today will lead to an extreme fire danger threat from Manhattan westward so avoid outdoor burning or any activities that may create a spark.

Temperatures will get below freezing the next two nights. Depending how quickly the winds diminish and how long it will be clear for will depend how cold it will get and if frost develops.

Strong winds and low relative humidity will lead to extreme fire danger threat today (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.