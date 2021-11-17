United Way Christmas Bureau looking for family adopters for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is looking for individuals to “adopt” families who may be struggling during the Christmas season.

The traditional Christmas Bureau “adoption” is when adopters are matched with a family profile, including some wish list items. Adopters can then shop, wrap and deliver to the matched family before Christmas.

The Christmas Bureau writes, “Asking for help can be a difficult or potentially embarrassing experience, and we appreciate your willingness to help a neighbor in need without judgment.”

There is an online form available to tell families you would like to help them this year.

In the form, you will enter information into their matching database for a family that fits your needs as well. They said their goal is to have the match information back to you by Thanksgiving. If you don’t receive an email confirmation within 24 hours, contact United Way at (785) 273-4804.

They said when you agree to adopt a family you must:

- Contact your adoptee as soon as possible (within 48 hours of being matched)

- Adhere to Christmas Bureau limits and gift restrictions

- Be respectful of your adoptee’s situation and preserve their dignity

- Work with your adoptee to schedule a delivery time for food and gifts

- Purchase and deliver gifts for each family member on the application

- Purchase and deliver food/gift card for a holiday meal

- Alert United Way promptly in case of problems communicating with your adoptee or if you are unable to complete your adoption.

Recommended food amount for one person comes out to $30, two people is $35, three is $40, and so forth until nine people at $70.

Recommended gift total increased by $40. Starting at one family at $40, then to $80 for two people, $120 for three, and so forth.

Recommended Family Total starts at $70 for one person and increases by $45. So, it’s $115 for two, $160 for three, $205 for four, and so forth to nine people for $430.

With COVID concerns, they said if you feel ill or have been exposed to someone who tested positive to arrange with someone else to deliver your items to your adopted family.

The UWGT Office is located at 1527 SE Fairlawn Rd. Their hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday.

