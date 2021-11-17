Advertisement

Topeka City Council hold executive session discussing process of hiring police chief

Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The discussion surrounding the next Chief of Topeka Police continues in the community and among the city’s governing body.

Topeka City Council continued discussions Tuesday behind closed doors about the process of hiring the next chief of police.

Several community members have expressed concerns about the process, they feel the community should have more input.

City Council Member Michael Lesser told 13 NEWS, “During this time of transition with the City Manager, it only makes sense and is prudent that the governing body will play a more significant role in the selection than in previous situations.”

Council Member Christina Valdivia Alcala said the city has been getting emails about the transparency issue and encourages the city to consider that.

“We need to be transparent and we need to communicate with all of our citizens and have that dialogue that we may not want to have, but we need to have.”

City Manager Brent trout is currently reviewing feedback from the interview panelists and he says feedback from the community is encouraged.

Trout said he’d like the new chief on board by January.

