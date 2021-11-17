Topeka business leaders encourage shopping small this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trip to Porterfield’s is a regular part of Nancy Flory’s holiday traditions.

“Whatever the season is, I know that it’s going to be decorated to the hill with whatever that season it is,” she said.

“I live locally, so I stop in often to see what’s new.”

She said the shopping experience at the store is difficult to replicate.

“Everyone here is friendly and the merchandise is unique, nothing you can get anywhere else in town,” she said.

“I go to Kansas City a lot but to be honest there aren’t any Kansas City stores that offer what Porterfield’s offers.”

Porterfield’s Office Manager Christi Stewart said the store has been seeing enthusiastic shoppers like Flory this fall.

“We’ve had a lot of people really excited about Christmas and the holidays this year after coming out of COVID,” she said.

“People are really ready to celebrate and we’ve had a pretty great shopping year so far.”

Stewart said supply chain issues made for a slow start but the store’s bounced back.

“We’ve been fortunate we’ve had a lot come, a little later than usual but we got a lot of stuff in,” she said.

“We just made a beautiful Christmas for everyone here using what we’ve had.”

Helping small businesses recover from pandemic losses is why the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) is encouraging shoppers to add a local touch to their celebrations.

“The holiday season is very important to small businesses, many are dependent on the revenue they make during this time of year to help them get through the first part of the next year and get their year started off right,” said Laurie Pieper, GTP’s Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Small Business.”

“It’s also important to them to feel supported by the community and it’s important for us here in the community Topeka to have our small businesses because it’s what helps make the community feel like it’s thriving and vibrant.”

It is something Flory hopes she can keep doing for years to come.

“If i keep coming, I’m hoping I’m going to contribute to that, the business staying, growing and thriving in the community.”

Small Business Saturday is November 27th.

Porterfield’s is located at 3101 SW Huntoon Street.

