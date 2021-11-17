Advertisement

Topeka authorities responding to possible fatal wreck

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are responding to what could be a fatal wreck near 9th and MacVicar Ave.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities have confirmed that MacVicar is closed between 9th and 10th and will be for a few hours. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

13 NEWS is heading to the scene, this story will be updated once more information is available.

