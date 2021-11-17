Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman
Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
Winter weather outlook - La Nina pattern
Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court is...
AG Schmidt takes Kansas lawsuit over agriculture trespass law to U.S. Supreme Court
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’