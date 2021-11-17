Sen. Marshall pledges to fight to stop mandatory COVID-19 vaccination efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following OSHA’s announcement that it will not implement its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for those that work at businesses with over 100 employees, Senator Roger Marshall said he has pledged to fight every mandatory vaccination effort.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the implementation and enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 employees as litigation continues. He said the suspension follows the Fifth Circuit Court enforcing a stay on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate last week.

“While I am pleased with the actions taken by the court and that OSHA has subsequently suspended President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate, for now, I will continue fighting to put a full stop to his efforts to fire Americans for choosing to not get the vaccine,” said Sen. Marshall. “Joe Biden’s mandate is slap in the face to so many people, including our essential workers, who answered the call last year. These are real people working to feed their families and pay their mortgages. We are going to do everything in our power to fight for Kansans who are rightfully concerned and uncertain about their futures.”

Marshall said support for his pledge to oppose every effort to implement and enforce the vaccine mandate, especially on upcoming spending measures considered by the U.S. Senate, has grown to include over a dozen Senators with the additions of Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ken.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.).

“President Biden is waging a cruel campaign to punish unvaccinated Americans—depriving them of their ability to provide for their families. This is nothing short of immoral. There are so many humane ways to defeat this virus. Depriving law-abiding citizens of their livelihood must not be included among them,” read the letter from the Senators. “To that end, please be advised (many weeks in advance of the current spending period, which ends on December 3, 2021) that we will not support—and will use all means at our disposal to oppose—legislation that funds or in any way enables the enforcement of President Biden’s employer vaccine mandate. Nor will we vote for or support cloture on any continuing resolution in the absence of language protecting Americans from this action.”

Marshall has introduced various bills already to fight these mandates, including the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act and the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act.

