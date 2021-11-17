Advertisement

Sen. Marshall calls Ag Secretary to appear before Committee regarding supply chain crisis

FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has been called to appear before the Senate Committee on Agriculture to discuss the supply chain crisis by Senator Roger Marshall.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow to request a hearing to examine the recent supply chain crisis and to probe the Biden Administration’s plan to address the failures as it relates to the agricultural industry.

Additionally, Sen. Marshall said the letter highlights the dramatic increase in the cost of fertilizer and other ag necessities.

Marshall said Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and John Thune (R-S.D.) also signed onto the letter, which calls for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack - a co-chair of the Supply Chain Disruption Task Force - to testify.

“As you are aware, we are in the midst of a supply chain crisis that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future,” the Senators wrote. “While some of this crisis can be explained by COVID-19, the unseen over-regulation of industry and labor shortages exacerbated by this administration’s policies are as much or more to blame for the crisis. Instead of loosening the reins and providing businesses with more regulatory flexibility to combat this crisis, this administration continues to explore additional regulation on businesses to micromanage free enterprise.”

Since he was confirmed on Feb. 23, Marshall said Vilsack has only appeared before the Senate Ag Committee one time.

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

