Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After throwing over 400 yards and 5 touchdowns, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

In the 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes completed 35-50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns. It marked the third time in Mahomes’ career that he had logged 400+ passing yards and 5+ touchdowns. That pulls Mahomes in a tie with Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Joe Montana for most such games in NFL history.

Mahomes has won “Player of the Week” honors, matching famous returner Dante Hall for the second-most in franchise history. Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas has won the award the most of any Chiefs player with 8.

Showtime lived up to his name on Sunday night 😏 Congrats @PatrickMahomes! pic.twitter.com/IzwEyzSrLj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2021

