Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) motions during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) motions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After throwing over 400 yards and 5 touchdowns, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

In the 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes completed 35-50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns. It marked the third time in Mahomes’ career that he had logged 400+ passing yards and 5+ touchdowns. That pulls Mahomes in a tie with Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Joe Montana for most such games in NFL history.

Mahomes has won “Player of the Week” honors, matching famous returner Dante Hall for the second-most in franchise history. Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas has won the award the most of any Chiefs player with 8.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman
Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
Winter weather outlook - La Nina pattern
Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season

Latest News

Curley Culp helped lead Kansas City to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp has stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Hornets defense leads Emporia State to 35-30 win in Turnpike Tussle
Emporia State selected to Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl
WASHBURN VOLLEYBALL BEGINS THEIR QUEST FOR A CONFERENCE TOURNEY CROWN AND MORE.
Morning Sports
Jenna Ramsey and Matthew Maki
Emporia State sends two runners to DII cross country nationals