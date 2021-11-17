Advertisement

North Topeka home damaged in early morning fire

(WLOX)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A home in North Topeka was damaged early Wednesday morning in a fire.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to the blaze at 738 NE Poplar St. just after 2:30 a.m.

Crews found smoke and heavy flames coming from the back of the home. TFD said it also spread to a detached garage on the property.

During their search, firefighters found no one inside the home at the time of the blaze.

A preliminary investigation found the cause to be undetermined. TFD said the structure suffered $20,000 in damage and another $5,000 in content loss.

The home did not have any working smoke detectors.

