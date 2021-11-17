Advertisement

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Curley Culp helped lead Kansas City to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. Folded hands pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.”

Culp played 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first team in 1975.

Culp was considered one of the strongest players and best interior linemen during his career. He was originally drafted by Denver and traded to Kansas City, where he anchored a defense that shut down the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Culp was traded to Houston in a blockbuster deal in 1974 and helped turn the Oilers into contenders before a brief stint in Detroit at the end of his career.

Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He also was a football All-American and heavyweight national champion in wrestling at Arizona State.

