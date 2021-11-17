Advertisement

Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was assaulted early Tuesday at an apartment...
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was assaulted early Tuesday at an apartment building at 908 N.E. Wabash in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was assaulted early Wednesday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment building at 908 N.E. Wabash.

American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene and transported the man to a Topeka hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Police used yellow crime-scene tape to protect the crime scene on the northeast side of the building.

Two police cars were stationed in the alley behind the apartment building.

Detectives had been called to investigate.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation
The Kansas Highway Patrol took one person into custody Monday morning after a chase ended near...
One taken into custody after pursuit ends near Silver Lake
Winter weather outlook - La Nina pattern
Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman
Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Good Kid: Marijane Huff
Good Kid: Marijane Huff
Good Kid: Marijane Huff
Good Kid: Marijane Huff
Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council hold executive session discussing process of hiring police chief