Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was assaulted early Wednesday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment building at 908 N.E. Wabash.

American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene and transported the man to a Topeka hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Police used yellow crime-scene tape to protect the crime scene on the northeast side of the building.

Two police cars were stationed in the alley behind the apartment building.

Detectives had been called to investigate.

