Macy’s to give best discounts on Black Friday according to study

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Macy’s is giving the highest percentage discount on Black Friday.

With Black Friday sales starting earlier in 2021 and most Americans planning to shop online rather than in-store, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday. It said it surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the nation’s biggest Black Friday ad scans to find which places offer the biggest discounts in categories like appliances, jewelry and toys.

The best places for Black Friday deals are as follows:

Retailer2021 Avg. % Discount2020 Avg. % Discount
Macy’s58.5%56.0%
JC Penny57.6%56.7%
Belk56.7%50.0%
Kohl’s49.3%51.9%
Office Depot and OfficeMax42.8%33.3%
Lenovo40.3%44.1%
Nordstrom33.2%39.0%
Walmart31.6%27.8%
HP31.3%31.7%
Big Lots29.2%20.0%
Amazon27.5%26.5%
Academy Sports and Outdoors26.3%31.5%
BJ’s26.1%N/A
Dell Home24.3%21.3%
Target22.7%28.1%
Best Buy22.3%25.3%
Overstock.com22.1%22.7%
Costco20.5%22.0%
Newegg20.0%23.8%
Sam’s Club19.1%22.6%
Ace Hardware11.7%8.6%
Overall Average32.1%32.1%

WalletHub said the retailers who offer the best Black Friday discounts are as follows:

  • Apparel and Accessories
    • JC Penney
    • Belk
    • Macy’s
    • Kohl’s
    • Nordstrom
  • Computer and Phones
    • Macy’s
    • Belk
    • Walmart
    • Lenovo
    • Kohl’s
  • Consumer Electronics
    • Macy’s
    • JC Penney
    • Belk
    • Kohl’s
    • Newegg
  • Consumer Packaged Goods
    • Macy’s
    • JC Penney
    • Ace Hardware
    • Amazon
    • Belk
  • Toys
    • Macy’s
    • JC Penney
    • Belk
    • BJ’s
    • Kohl’s
  • Appliances
    • Belk
    • Macy’s
    • JC Penney
    • Big Lots
    • Kohl’s
  • Furniture
    • Office Depot and OfficeMax
    • Macy’s
    • BJ’s
    • Target
    • Amazon
  • Jewelry
    • Belk
    • Kohl’s
    • Macy’s
    • JC Penney
    • Costco
  • All Other Product Categories
    • Belk
    • JC Penney
    • Macy’s
    • Kohl’s
    • Walmart

For more information or to see other store discounts on Black Friday, click HERE.

