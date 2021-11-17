Macy’s to give best discounts on Black Friday according to study
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Macy’s is giving the highest percentage discount on Black Friday.
With Black Friday sales starting earlier in 2021 and most Americans planning to shop online rather than in-store, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday. It said it surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the nation’s biggest Black Friday ad scans to find which places offer the biggest discounts in categories like appliances, jewelry and toys.
The best places for Black Friday deals are as follows:
|Retailer
|2021 Avg. % Discount
|2020 Avg. % Discount
|Macy’s
|58.5%
|56.0%
|JC Penny
|57.6%
|56.7%
|Belk
|56.7%
|50.0%
|Kohl’s
|49.3%
|51.9%
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|42.8%
|33.3%
|Lenovo
|40.3%
|44.1%
|Nordstrom
|33.2%
|39.0%
|Walmart
|31.6%
|27.8%
|HP
|31.3%
|31.7%
|Big Lots
|29.2%
|20.0%
|Amazon
|27.5%
|26.5%
|Academy Sports and Outdoors
|26.3%
|31.5%
|BJ’s
|26.1%
|N/A
|Dell Home
|24.3%
|21.3%
|Target
|22.7%
|28.1%
|Best Buy
|22.3%
|25.3%
|Overstock.com
|22.1%
|22.7%
|Costco
|20.5%
|22.0%
|Newegg
|20.0%
|23.8%
|Sam’s Club
|19.1%
|22.6%
|Ace Hardware
|11.7%
|8.6%
|Overall Average
|32.1%
|32.1%
WalletHub said the retailers who offer the best Black Friday discounts are as follows:
- Apparel and Accessories
- JC Penney
- Belk
- Macy’s
- Kohl’s
- Nordstrom
- Computer and Phones
- Macy’s
- Belk
- Walmart
- Lenovo
- Kohl’s
- Consumer Electronics
- Macy’s
- JC Penney
- Belk
- Kohl’s
- Newegg
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Macy’s
- JC Penney
- Ace Hardware
- Amazon
- Belk
- Toys
- Macy’s
- JC Penney
- Belk
- BJ’s
- Kohl’s
- Appliances
- Belk
- Macy’s
- JC Penney
- Big Lots
- Kohl’s
- Furniture
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Macy’s
- BJ’s
- Target
- Amazon
- Jewelry
- Belk
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- JC Penney
- Costco
- All Other Product Categories
- Belk
- JC Penney
- Macy’s
- Kohl’s
- Walmart
For more information or to see other store discounts on Black Friday, click HERE.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.