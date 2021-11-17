Macy’s to give best discounts on Black Friday according to study

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Macy’s is giving the highest percentage discount on Black Friday.

With Black Friday sales starting earlier in 2021 and most Americans planning to shop online rather than in-store, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday. It said it surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the nation’s biggest Black Friday ad scans to find which places offer the biggest discounts in categories like appliances, jewelry and toys.

The best places for Black Friday deals are as follows:

Retailer 2021 Avg. % Discount 2020 Avg. % Discount Macy’s 58.5% 56.0% JC Penny 57.6% 56.7% Belk 56.7% 50.0% Kohl’s 49.3% 51.9% Office Depot and OfficeMax 42.8% 33.3% Lenovo 40.3% 44.1% Nordstrom 33.2% 39.0% Walmart 31.6% 27.8% HP 31.3% 31.7% Big Lots 29.2% 20.0% Amazon 27.5% 26.5% Academy Sports and Outdoors 26.3% 31.5% BJ’s 26.1% N/A Dell Home 24.3% 21.3% Target 22.7% 28.1% Best Buy 22.3% 25.3% Overstock.com 22.1% 22.7% Costco 20.5% 22.0% Newegg 20.0% 23.8% Sam’s Club 19.1% 22.6% Ace Hardware 11.7% 8.6% Overall Average 32.1% 32.1%

WalletHub said the retailers who offer the best Black Friday discounts are as follows:

Apparel and Accessories JC Penney Belk Macy’s Kohl’s Nordstrom

Computer and Phones Macy’s Belk Walmart Lenovo Kohl’s

Consumer Electronics Macy’s JC Penney Belk Kohl’s Newegg

Consumer Packaged Goods Macy’s JC Penney Ace Hardware Amazon Belk

Toys Macy’s JC Penney Belk BJ’s Kohl’s

Appliances Belk Macy’s JC Penney Big Lots Kohl’s

Furniture Office Depot and OfficeMax Macy’s BJ’s Target Amazon

Jewelry Belk Kohl’s Macy’s JC Penney Costco

All Other Product Categories Belk JC Penney Macy’s Kohl’s Walmart



