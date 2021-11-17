KHP: 5-year-old boy struck by truck in front of Liberal elementary school, dies from injuries

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - A five-year-old boy died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in front of Prairie View Elementary School in Liberal.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 was northbound on Warren Street. As the truck was making a left-hand turn onto Hickory Avenue, it struck Nathaniel Garro Rivera while he was in the crosswalk. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Nathaniel was a kindergartner at Prairie View Elementary School. Liberal Public Schools said the district is “overcome with grief at this devastating accident.” Grief counselors are at Prairie View to assist students as they deal with their thoughts and feelings associated with the loss.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you that the Prairie View Elementary School family suffered a tragic... Posted by Liberal Public Schools on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

