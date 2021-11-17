Kansas records 6th COVID-related child death, uptick in school-based clusters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas has recorded a sixth child death related to COVID, as well as an uptick in school-based COVID clusters.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s update Wednesday showed 3,096 new cases since Monday. According to KDHE’s online dashboard, the state has seen increased case numbers the past two weeks. However, adult COVID-related hospital admissions continue trending down.

KDHE also shows a new death in the zero-to-nine year old age group. An agency spokesperson says the death was added to the dashboard Friday. He says the child passed away earlier this month, but declined to provide any additional information on the case, including the child’s exact age or county of residence.

As for clusters, KDHE reports 152 active clusters this week, up from 143 last week. Among the clusters are 54 in K-thru-12 schools, encompassing 694 cases. The number is up from 45 K-thru-12 clusters a week ago.

The clusters include 19 schools considered exposure locations, up from seven a week ago. KDHE defines exposure locations as places with five or more COVID cases in the past 14 days.

Among northeast Kansas schools on the list: Jefferson West Elementary, 5 cases; Riley County schools, 17 cases; USD 377 Effingham, 5 cases; USD 429 pre-K-thru-8 in Troy, 10 cases; Valley Falls Elementary 2nd grade, 6 cases; and Valley Heights Junior High in Blue Rapids, 9 cases.

Also, an outbreak among Seaman Middle School wrestling grew from 10 cases last week to 14 this week.

Other area exposure locations include Home Daycare Emporia, Riley County Public Works, Brewster Place in Topeka, and Good Samaritan Valley Vista in Wamego.

Among other metrics, KDHE shows the percent of tests coming back positive has increased by about two percent over the past two weeks, from 7.6 percent to 9.8 percent.

