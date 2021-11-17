House, Senate Committees on Redistricting to host second round of community meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The House and Senate Committees on Redistricting have finally announced the meeting details for the second round of their listening tour.

As previously announced on Oct. 26, the Kansas Legislative Research Department said the House and Senate Committees on Redistricting will host the second round of their listening tour through virtual town hall meetings to hear public input about the redistricting process.

KLRD said the previously announced tour will be made up of four meetings between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30. The meetings will be organized by congressional district and could be combined so that conferees from different places can provide input during the same meeting time.

The Department said comments provided by conferees should relate to the congressional district for which each meeting is designated, or for the state House or state Senate districts located in such congressional districts. It said committee members will attend virtually and conferees can provide testimony virtually or at a designated public location in cities throughout Kansas.

KLRD said each location will have audio and visual equipment for conferees to give their statements. All meetings and testimonies will be livestreamed online. It said the committees will continue to accept written testimony.

The second round of meetings are scheduled as follows:

November 22 Congressional District 2 5:30–7:30 p.m. Atchison County Emergency Operations Center 10443 US Hwy 59 Atchison, KS 66002 Prairie Band Casino & Resort Council Bluffs & Chicago Rooms 12305 150th Road Mayetta, KS 66509 Ottawa City Hall City Commission Chambers 101 S Hickory Ottawa, KS 66067 Memorial Hall and Civic Center 410 N Pennsylvania Ave Independence, KS 67301

November 23 Congressional District 1 5:30-7:30 p.m. Emporia State University Memorial Union-Veterans Hall of Honor 1331 Market St Emporia, KS 66801 Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Board Room 1125 Williams St Great Bend, KS 67530 Seward County Administration Building Commission Chambers 515 N Washington Ave Liberal, KS 67901 Kansas Municipal Utilities Auditorium 2090 E Avenue A McPherson, KS 67460

November 29 Congressional District 4 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meridian Center SP2 & 3 1420 E. Broadway Ct. Newton, KS 67114 El Dorado Civic Center 201 E Central Ave El Dorado, KS 67042

November 30 Congressional District 3 5:30-7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church 19950 Broadmoor Ln Stilwell, KS 66085 Bonner Springs City Hall City Council Meeting Room 200 E 3rd St Bonner Springs, KS 66012



As venue locations are finalized, KLDR said addresses will be updated HERE.

