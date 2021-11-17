Advertisement

Hayden alum Schmidt headed to DII cross country nationals

Robbie Schmidt
Robbie Schmidt(Photo submitted)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Robbie Schmidt is headed to the DII Cross Country Championships.

Schmidt, a graduate of Hayden High School, is a fifth-year senior at Fort Hays State University. He earned an at-large spot by placing 12th out of 207 runners at the Central Region Championships.

This will be Schmidt’s second time competing at nationals. In 2019, the Tigers qualified as a team. Schmidt was the team’s top finisher, crossing the line 125th and clocking 31:49.5 on the 10K course.

The national meet was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

This year’s national championship will run Saturday, Nov. 20, at The Abbey Course at Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Fla., near Tampa. The men’s 10K is slated to begin at 8:45 a.m. Central Time. The field will feature 34 teams and 27 individuals, for approximately 265 runners. Two runners from Emporia State also qualified: redshirt freshman Jenna Ramsey and redshirt junior Matthew Maki.

You call follow live video and results via NCAA.com.

Schmidt ran a solid final season for the Tigers. He finished in the top 10 at each race in the regular season, earning All-MIAA honors with a 6th place showing at the league championships. He also won the opening race of the year in Kearney.

