Gyspum rocked by fifth quake in under one month

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Gypsum has been rattled by its fifth earthquake in under one month.

The latest in a series of earthquakes to rock Gypsum was recorded as a magnitude 3.0 quake on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit just after 3:40 p.m. about 5 kilometers west of the town.

Earlier in November, the USGS recorded four other quakes that hit the City of Gypsum, the largest of which being another 3.0 magnitude earthquake.

The latest quake marks the fifth to hit Gypsum in under a month and the seventh to rattle Kansas.

To see an interactive live map of earthquakes in the U.S., click HERE.

