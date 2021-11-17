Advertisement

Good Kid: Marijane Huff

By Ralph Hipp
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas was well represented at centennial ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - represented by our Good Kid, Marijane Huff of Burlington High School.

We’re honoring Marijane, who traveled to Washington, and Arlington National Cemetery for the observances on Veterans Day. She goes by MJ, and was selected by members of the local rotary club over two young men because she has a stronger commitment to the Marine Corps. Not on the 11th at 11 a.m. as was the date and time for the armistice, but at 10 a.m. on the 10th, MJ laid a Kansas sunflower at the tomb. MJ arrived highly recommended by her principal at Burlington High. Her sister Mattie also serves in the Army Reserve.

The 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was also historic, since no one has been permitted to approach the tomb since its dedication on November 11, 1921. This is an honor she will never forget.

Thanks to our good kid, Marijane Huff, for representing Kansas so well.

If you’d like to know more about the history of the tomb, I would like to recommend the book, The Unknowns, by Patrick O’Donnell to learn about that amazing story from WWI. And you can join Ralph in saluting a Good Kid you know, by e-mailing your photos and nomination story to ralph.hipp@wibw.com

