Geary Co. Sheriff: Power back on in Milford Township

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says the intersection at Hwy 77 and K-57 should be treated as a four-way stop.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says all power has been restored to the Milford Township area and traffic lights are again functioning.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to practice caution near Milford Township.

The area has experienced a power outage. That outage reaches all the way to the intersection at Hwy 77 and K-57, where the traffic lights are out. The Sheriff’s Office says the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.

There is no timeline to expect power to return, but the Sheriff’s Office says they will release an update once the problem is resolved.

