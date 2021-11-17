Fort Hays University helps community leader, Curtis Pitts earn college degree to help keep promise to his parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A community leader will receive his college degree next month, Curtis Pitts left fort hays state university in the 1980s when an internship turned into a full time job.

Fort Hays State University recruited Curtis Pitts from South Florida to play football in 1980. He left early for a job opportunity but recently, Fort Hays put together a team to help him keep a promise to his parents.

“One of the main motivation is that i made a promise to my parents,” Pitts emphasized. “They made my daddy, mama promise. They knew that we were poor and my daddy was like if you guys take him you got them, because we’re hard-working family and he’s going to his part but if you say your going to scholarship him and make sure he’s ok then you got them and they do their part.

Two years later, Pitts left the university for an internship at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

“Mrs. King came up to me and events and I was on speaker and I had organize events and she said I’d like for you to come to Atlanta to be in my internship program. So I went to Atlanta, lived right beside her. I wind up being a leader of some of their youth programs, help lead one of the national marches, from Selma to Montgomery, the march in 1982. I got a chance to be around on the most powerful influence of people,” Pitts explained.

“I was youngest thing around and it was just a meeting up with me if you get a chance to organize events be in the back woods of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana. I actually got to be real civil rights work. They would send me out to various places around Alabama and I’d be in the middle of it. Gunpoint, Molotov cocktails, you know to get the job done,” Pitts added.

“Most people were like, you were actually there and people didn’t realize how brave and how educated Mrs. King was. So when he passed away and you know I thought that we should’ve focused in on more with her because she knew what the dream was. We spent eight hours a day studying his philosophy, other great activists on what went wrong,” he continued. “Most people don’t realize what a unifying person he was. He would go places and work with people and try to create win-win situations for people who hated guts and wanted to kill him and in the end that’s what turned everybody with his ability to love and create hope for everybody, that’s the thing that motivates me today.”

Pitts eventually returned to Kansas, still determined to earn his degree.

“Regardless of what education I got, it did not matter because I promised them that I would get a degree from Fort Hays, and when Fort Hays jumped in like it was you know 1980 again, they didn’t care about me because I was a ball player they were interested in me as vision of a human being,” Pitts said.

Pitts worked through the years, finishing all his classes, except one. He planned to commute to fort hays this summer to finish it but when the school found out his car didn’t have air conditioning, they recruited Graidon Nichol to help.

“They found this young man and his family who was like a genius as far as I’m concerned problems that computer science class of tearing me up,” Pitts explained. “How old are you? he goes I’m 17, but we’d already developed a relationship. The family was so kind, the dad would tutor me, the mom would tutor me, the older brother, everybody would get involved.”

Pitts says he wants to be an example for his youth program too, “that was the main part of my program - faith and hard works and getting them educated. That’s my goal, because kids watch more of what you do more than what you say.”

When he gets that degree in hand this December, he says, “it’ll be a lot of emotion and in our life we have certain milestones. I’ve had great jobs, great opportunities, great academic credentials but this one has the heart of who I am.”

Curtis Pitts graduates December 17th.

He will receive his degree in general studies with minors in political science and criminal justice.

