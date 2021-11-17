Advertisement

Emporia State selected to Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl

Hornets defense leads Emporia State to 35-30 win in Turnpike Tussle
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State will have one final game to suit up this season as they were selected to play in the 2021 Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.

The Hornets will face off against Southeastern Oklahoma in the game.

ESU finished the regular season 6-5. The year was a roller coaster of high-flying, electric play-making that was interrupted by bouts of inconsistent play. The Hornets picked up a win over No. 24 Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, a team that has qualified for the Division II NCAA Playoffs.

The offense showed an ability to be dominant. Quarterback Braden Gleason finished the season having thrown for the most passing yards in the MIAA with 3,084 passing yards. His 27 passing touchdowns was the second most in the conference. As a team, ESU averaged the 6th most points per game in the MIAA (31.3 points per game) and the 6th most yards per game (425.7 yards per game).

The game is scheduled to be played at noon on Saturday, December 4th. It’ll be played at Texarkana Arkansas School District’s Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Arkansas.

