Disgruntled former hotel employee charged for assaulting officers with knife, hand saw

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former hotel employee of the Capital Plaza Hotel in Topeka is being charged with assaulting law enforcement officers wielding a knife and hand saw.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, filed criminal charges against Norman Kelly, 59, of Topeka Wednesday.

He is being charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Interference with Law Enforcement, Criminal Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct.

The Topeka Police Department was called to the hotel Saturday, November 13 after Kelly refused to leave. The hotel told officers Kelly was banned from the hotel earlier that week after he was fired.

On Saturday, police were told Kelly had returned and was harassing customers in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found him armed with a large kitchen knife and a hand saw. As they tried to arrest him, police said Kelly started swinging the weapons at officers.

TPD was finally able to take Kelly into custody using Impact Munitions and Tasers.

The district attorney’s office said Kelly remains in custody with a bond of $50,000. His case is set for a scheduling conference on December 2nd.

Topeka Police continue handling the investigation.

