Community members speak out over the City of Topeka’s hiring process for next Chief of Police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members want to see transparency from the City of Topeka during their hiring process for the next Chief of Police.

A spokesperson from the City of Topeka said they posted the job on the City’s website, Indeed, LinkedIn, and other recruiting platforms -- including the International City and County Management Association and International Association of Chiefs of Police websites.

The city told us City Manager Trout reviewed the 18 applicants for the job with human resources and his chief of staff to whittle the field to four. They were interviewed last week by the two panels before attending a public meet and greet. Trout is currently reviewing the feedback from a professional panel featuring city and county officials and one community panel that interviewed the final four candidates: Interim Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles, TPD Major Russel Klumpp, Sonia Russel from the Detroit Police Department, and Rance Quinn out of Kansas City.

“The city seems to have a Rolodex and the only people that ever get asked to participate from the community in the processes like this are the people in the city’s Rolodex. None of the people from our effort, I don’t think, were approached and certainly, none of them ended up on that committee,” he said. “Why not? I don’t understand that.”

“The first thing that should happen is this: how should we approach the community to be involved in this process? That should happen on day one,” said Community Advocate Michael Bell.

City Manager Brent Trout is currently reviewing feedback from the interview panelists but has said he will be stepping away from his position at the end of this year to be with family.

Dr. Glenda Overstreet-Vaughn said it’s not right for Trout to have the final say on who gets the job as he is on the way out of his at the end of the year.

“It’s the residents of Topeka that are going to be here. Interacting with that police chief. For me, it just makes better sense for Mr. Trout to relinquish his particular role in selecting that police chief. Allow that to be a part of a city-wide effort and let the city residents actually be responsible for selecting their police chief,” she said. “It’s very unconventional and very unprecedented but it doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t work that way because it’s not working the way that it currently works.”

Overstreet-Vaughn does not appreciate the lack of communication from the city about the applicants from the start of the process in early September.

“People of color in our community, looking at decisions being made behind the doors and what they do is basically take care of each other and the community as a whole and particularly the people of color are left out,” she said.

Danielle Twemlow said they’ve shown miscommunication with their police-community engagement committee as well. That they are only listening to the police as well as changing meeting times without notice.

“They all of a sudden did it this month in the middle of the afternoon on a Monday, without a warning. Without telling the community or the public whatsoever about these. So in fact, the community is not able to participate in any of these discussions,” said Twemlow.

Bell said it’s about ethics when making decisions and dealing with the community. He quoted a former supreme court judge who says ethics is about not what you can do, but what you should do. He believes that’s what the city has done in the past, and is doing it again with this decision.

“This city is notorious for making a decision about how it wants things to go and then near the end of the process, a light bulb goes off somewhere and it says to itself, the city, wait a minute we didn’t get citizen input on this. So, there’s a little box that they check off where they can say later on that citizen input was sought although it was done insincerely and untimely,” he said.

Bell said the city struggles with ethical decisions and that it’s being insincere and untimely for community members to read more about who will be taking over the police department.

Lazone Grays seconds everyone’s stance on needing transparency, but the city’s response, or lack thereof, to the community shows also in the housing development, poverty, and unemployment numbers in low-income areas of Topeka. It was heightened and more discussed during the pandemic.

“Sometimes things can change in a blink of an eye. You can all of a sudden get a change in mayor, City councilperson, and city manager, and all of sudden the other people that come in, come into that make-or-break. It will either be an old guard coming in and keeping things the same or there may be a transformation of new minds and new bodies and new people with different ideas,” he said. “We are not in a time to go back to normal out of the covid, we should be moving beyond normal.”

Sandy Lassiter, also, agreed with everyone’s stance on transparency and wants more from their officials in this decision. She also said she heard a comment about how Topekans would handle having a Black female Chief. She said she heard people saying “the boys” will not allow her to be successful.

“I consider that audacity, that’s a horrendous comment and the fact that someone is so small-minded to say that about Topeka, Kansas, the center of the USA, Brown v. Board, that we’re still saying things like that dealing with race and gender on a position that is so significant to all people,” she said. “That is some small-minded thinking that should not come out of Topeka, Kansas.”

City Council Member Michael Lesser told us, “During this time of transition with the City Manager, it only makes sense and is prudent that the governing body will play a more significant role in the selection than in previous situations.” He said they will provide input to Trout on the selection of the next chief during Tuesday night’s executive session.

