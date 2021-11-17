Advertisement

City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing

Ramada West Hotel
Ramada West Hotel
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has approved the issuance of bonds required to renovate the former Ramada West and Holidome.

The property, located at 605 SW Fairlawn Ave., will be turned into 140 units intended for workforce rental housing. The Topeka City Council unanimously approved $10 million in industrial bonds to acquire and equip the property. The City says they are supporting the project, but will not have to pay for it.

“The City is able to help support the project, but has no financial burden. The responsibility of paying back the bonds lies solely with Flywheel Fairlawn LLC.”

The Council also approved a December 7 hearing for the public to give their feedback on proposed amendments to the city’s 2021 Operating Budget.

