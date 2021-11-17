Advertisement

Christmas tree assembled for MHK ‘Festival of Lights’ event

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 9th year, organizers with the non-profit organization, Whoville, is preparing for the opening of their annual Festival of Lights grand opening.

Crews started assembling the nearly 70-foot-tall Christmas tree Wednesday morning.

Volunteers from Icon Structures and Heineken Crane assembled the rings of the tree before stacking them and securing them together to complete the tree.

Crews will spend the next few days setting up the tree and Christmas light displays throughout the Blue Earth Plaza.

“We’ve got a lot of community volunteers. It takes, it takes a lot of manpower and hours to get things going.” Whoville organizer Belinda Snyder says.

“Anything we can do to support our community, it’s what we kind of look to do, and this opportunity came up and we just went after it.” Icon Structures COO Marcin Stanko says.

Festival of Lights opening event will be held on Friday, November 26th. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 7:00pm to kick off the main event and lighting ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman
Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
Winter weather outlook - La Nina pattern
Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season

Latest News

FILE - Elk
Applications open for organizations to auction off Commission Big Game Permits
Workers at Porterfield's in the Westboro Mart said they've been seeing an uptick in customers...
Topeka business leaders encourage shopping small this holiday season
FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
Sen. Marshall calls Ag Secretary to appear before Committee regarding supply chain crisis
Live at Five