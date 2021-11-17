Christmas tree assembled for MHK ‘Festival of Lights’ event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 9th year, organizers with the non-profit organization, Whoville, is preparing for the opening of their annual Festival of Lights grand opening.

Crews started assembling the nearly 70-foot-tall Christmas tree Wednesday morning.

Volunteers from Icon Structures and Heineken Crane assembled the rings of the tree before stacking them and securing them together to complete the tree.

Crews will spend the next few days setting up the tree and Christmas light displays throughout the Blue Earth Plaza.

“We’ve got a lot of community volunteers. It takes, it takes a lot of manpower and hours to get things going.” Whoville organizer Belinda Snyder says.

“Anything we can do to support our community, it’s what we kind of look to do, and this opportunity came up and we just went after it.” Icon Structures COO Marcin Stanko says.

Festival of Lights opening event will be held on Friday, November 26th. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 7:00pm to kick off the main event and lighting ceremony.

