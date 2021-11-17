RCPD: “Scam” police association requesting donations from MHK residents

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. issued a warning to residents Wednesday morning about scam donation requests hitting mailboxes across the Manhattan area.

RCPD says if you get a piece of mail from the National Police Association, it’s a scam.

Officials say members of the community have started receiving letters from the bogus group titled “Manhattan Area Community Alert.”

According to the agency’s Twitter, the National Police Association does not follow through with their claims to “give our law enforcement officers the crime prevention tools they need.”

Momma always said life is like receiving scam mail, you never know what you're gonna get.



The National Police Association is a SCAM.



They have recently started sending letters like this one titled "Manhattan Area Community Alert" to MHK residents. pic.twitter.com/byH1rmbKD7 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) November 17, 2021

RCPD said the money the organization raises does not go to any legit police organization.

Riley Co. Police say if you are wanting to support police efforts in and around Manhattan, you can send donations to the Riley Co. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #17 or the Manhattan Community Foundation.

13 NEWS has reached out to the National Police Association asking for a response. According to their website, the Association is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.

