Advertisement

RCPD: “Scam” police association requesting donations from MHK residents

The Riley Co. Police Dept. issued an alert Wed. morning warning residents of scam mail from a...
The Riley Co. Police Dept. issued an alert Wed. morning warning residents of scam mail from a bogus police association.(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. issued a warning to residents Wednesday morning about scam donation requests hitting mailboxes across the Manhattan area.

RCPD says if you get a piece of mail from the National Police Association, it’s a scam.

Officials say members of the community have started receiving letters from the bogus group titled “Manhattan Area Community Alert.”

According to the agency’s Twitter, the National Police Association does not follow through with their claims to “give our law enforcement officers the crime prevention tools they need.”

RCPD said the money the organization raises does not go to any legit police organization.

Riley Co. Police say if you are wanting to support police efforts in and around Manhattan, you can send donations to the Riley Co. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #17 or the Manhattan Community Foundation.

13 NEWS has reached out to the National Police Association asking for a response. According to their website, the Association is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman
Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
The Kansas Highway Patrol took one person into custody Monday morning after a chase ended near...
One taken into custody after pursuit ends near Silver Lake

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
United Way Greater Topeka
United Way Christmas Bureau looking for family adopters for holiday season
All fully-vaccinated Kansans now eligible for COVID-19 booster shot
Fort Hays University helps community leader, Curtis Pitts earn college degree to help keep...
Fort Hays University helps community leader, Curtis Pitts earn college degree to help keep promise to his parents