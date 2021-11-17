Applications open for organizations to auction off Commission Big Game Permits

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDWP has opened applications for Commission Big Game Permits for organizations to auction off as fundraisers.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says local chapters of nonprofit organizations that actively promote wildlife conservation and the hunting and fishing heritage have a special opportunity this season. It said the Commission Big Game Permit program allows eligible organizations to draw one of seven special big game permits, which can be sold to raise funds for conservation-based projects.

KDWP said the official drawing will happen at its Jan. 13, 2022, public meeting. Applications, which can be obtained from Commission Secretary Sheila Kemmis at Sheila.kemmis@ks.gov, are required to be submitted no later than Jan. 1, 2022.

Organizations are not eligible to get a Commission Big Game Permit more than once in a 3-year period.

The Department said one elk, one antelope, or up to seven deer permits are issued each year, depending on applicant preference. It said deer permits are either-species/either-sex and are valid statewide during any season with legal equipment for that season, and they do not count against other big game permits the license holder is eligible for.

Once the permit is sold, KDWP said the cost of the permit, plus 15% of the total sale price, will be subtracted and kept by the organization, while the remainder is remitted to the department with a proposal for a conservation project.

When the project is approved, KDWP said the money is returned to the organization to complete the project. It said the exception to this would happen if Kansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry is drawn. In that case, it said KHFH keeps 85% of the funds to pay for processing donated deer.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.