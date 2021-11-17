Advertisement

All fully-vaccinated Kansans now eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

(KBJR/CBS)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that all fully-vaccinated Kansans are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.

The governor said anyone at least 18 years old, who got the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines 6 months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago, qualify for a booster shot.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” Kelly said. “Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic. Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated.”

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment said getting a booster shot is especially important as winter approaches.

“Kansans will increasingly be indoors, putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the virus,” said Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. “Allowing Kansans to self-determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 ensures that every tool is available to protect themselves and reduce the possibility of a winter COVID-19 surge.”

To find a vaccine site near you visit the 13 NEWS COVID-19 Resources page.

