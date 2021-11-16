Woman charged in shooting death of KC church volunteer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas City woman was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who died after she was caught in a crossfire as she drove home from her church.

Melanie Perry, 29, was charged in the death of Lillian Jackson, 62, on Sept. 18. She has been held in the Wyandotte County Jail on other charges since Oct. 20.

Authorities said Jackson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving home from Mount Zion Baptist Church when she was caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle. Her car was hit several times and she died instantly, police said.

Police Chief Karl Oakman said a tip from a member of the public led to Perry’s arrest.

No other suspects in Jackson’s death have been named.

