Advertisement

Woman charged in shooting death of KC church volunteer

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas City woman was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who died after she was caught in a crossfire as she drove home from her church.

Melanie Perry, 29, was charged in the death of Lillian Jackson, 62, on Sept. 18. She has been held in the Wyandotte County Jail on other charges since Oct. 20.

Authorities said Jackson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving home from Mount Zion Baptist Church when she was caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle. Her car was hit several times and she died instantly, police said.

Police Chief Karl Oakman said a tip from a member of the public led to Perry’s arrest.

No other suspects in Jackson’s death have been named.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Leroy Davis, 32, of Topeka was arrested early Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
Topeka man facing drug charges after weekend traffic stop
Winter weather outlook - La Nina pattern
Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
One person was killed Friday afternoon when a pair of semi-trailers collided near Palco in...
One killed when semis collide Friday in northwest Kansas

Latest News

Police early Tuesday were investigating an incident in which two windows were broken at...
Police investigate broken windows at downtown Topeka business
A three-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Tuesday morning on southbound N.W. US-75...
Collision slows traffic Tuesday morning on US-75 north of Topeka
KDOT offers tips ahead of Thanksgiving travel
A string of vehicle burglaries were reported over the weekend in the city of Ogden in Riley...
22 vehicle burglaries reported over the weekend in Ogden