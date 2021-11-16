Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who could forget the record cold of this past February? Last winter was a nightmare. Colder than than we have experienced in a long time. The memory of last year has people nervously poking their heads around the corner hoping for something different this winter.

February of 2021 brought below freezing temperatures for 14 days in a row. We reached a high temperature of just one degree below zero on the 15th and then bottomed out at 21 degrees below zero the following morning.

As we look to this coming winter season, here are some trends the Topeka National Weather Service is seeing.

“Last year we had a La Nina winter. This year have a La Nina winter.” says Chad Omitt, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for NWS Topeka. “What that means for us is that we have to expect a lot of variability in our weather in our weather. We have to be ready for bats of cold weather. Snow and ice and the hazardous travel conditions that that could bring.”

There’s more to a winter weather outlook than just La Nina though and it may be more difficult than some realize.

“It’s really difficult to forecast beyond about 2 weeks for what our weather in this part of the country is going to be,” says Omitt. “That’s for a number of different reasons. La Nina isn’t the only thing that influences out weather in this part of the country.”

For this upcoming winter season, we are expecting to see a normal amount of precipitation including snow, rain, sleet and ice. For our temperatures, we will go ahead and say that we will be normal if not slightly cooler than normal. Overall, be ready for this winter season.

A couple of ways you can prepare for winter include placing a blanket and ice scraper in your car in case of an emergency. When driving in snow or ice it is important to slow down and be aware of your surroundings. Winter weather is the most dangerous weather related driving hazard.

